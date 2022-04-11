The 11 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups for a Beach Vacation

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuit season is finally here! As much as we’re looking forward to warm-weather festivities, we know it can be daunting to debut a bathing suit. Itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny bikinis are just not our style. We love lying out in the sun (covered in SPF, of course!), but we don’t always feel confident showing so much skin.

Problem solved! For a long time, we only thought of cover-ups as an appetizer to the main course. But now we realize that the right wrap can complement a swimsuit, becoming an integral element of your beachy ensemble. We picked out 11 chic cover-ups — from open-front caftans to sheer sundresses and sarongs.

How We Picked the Best Cover-Ups

If you feel self-conscious sporting a swimsuit, you’re not alone. Even Sports Illustrated model Ashley Graham has expressed her own insecurities about being in a bikini! The mom of three once told People, “I mean, of course like any girl when you get to the beach or the pool and you go, ‘Oh, I have to take my cover-up off, crap.’” But here’s the thing — you don’t have to take your cover-up off!

We want you to feel your absolute best so you can have fun in the sun without any reservations. That’s why we picked out cover-ups that will conceal any trouble areas while still allowing breathable ventilation. There’s nothing worse than wearing a cover-up that makes you feel sweaty or sticky!

We have our fair share of experience rocking bathing suits at pool parties and photo shoots, so we’re experts at selecting cover-ups that serve as flattering sidekicks to your main character moment. Whether you’re heading on summer vacation or sunbathing in your backyard, these 11 cover-ups are the perfect blend of style, comfort and function.

1. Kona Sol Button-Down Shirtdress Cover-Up

Bathing Beauty

Dress to impress with this top-rated button-down shirtdress from Target. You can wear this comfy top as a beach cover-up or a street style layering piece. Many shoppers call this shirt the “perfect cover-up” for summer. Snag this 100% crinkly cotton steal before it sells out!

Pros:

Versatile

Lightweight

Trendy

Cons:

Not very long

Available at: Target

2. Yincro Tassel Cover-Up

Fringe Benefits

With over 11,000 reviews on Amazon, we’d give this cover-up an 11 out of 10. The tassels have a beachy boho vibe, and the oversized fit is forgiving yet flattering. Unlike other cover-ups that only come in a few colors, you have 33 different patterns and prints to choose from. The material is silky soft — not too thick but not too thin.

Pros:

Oversized yet flattering

Stylish

Affordable

Cons:

Not the highest quality

Available at: Amazon

3. Lulus Color Block Maxi Cover-Up

Paint the Town Red

Color Us impressed with this color-block maxi cover-up! With seven different color combos to choose from, you’ll surely find shades that suit your swimsuit. Sheer, soft and stylish, this breezy maxi is a summer standout. We love that the straps are adjustable for a flexible fit.

Pros:

Colorful

Unique

Adjustable straps

Cons:

Runs large

Available at: Lulus

4. Lulus Crochet Lace Cover-Up

Crochet All Day

We really shouldn’t play favorites, but we have to admit that this crochet cover-up is our top pick. Shoppers say that they receive so many compliments while wearing this cover-up. And we can see why — featuring delicate lace detailing and a charming cut, this design is truly one-of-a-kind. You can even style this cover-up as a dress with a slip underneath. Endless outfit options!

Pros:

Unique

Versatile

Stunning

Cons:

See-through

Runs a little large

Available at: Lulus

5. Pink Queen Tie-Front Robe Cover-Up

Tie Die For!

Robe life is our favorite, whether we’re lounging in a hotel room or laying out on the beach. This luxurious tie-front maxi is essentially an elevated robe made from soft fabric. We love how the long skirt and sleeves hide our limbs while still showing off some skin. You can choose to wear this cover-up open or closed for a customized fit. This fabulous find comes in 19 vibrant patterns and colors!

Pros:

Bright colors

Flowy and flattering

Cons:

Very long

Available at: Amazon

6. O’Neill Gauzy Cotton Cover-Up Tunic

Trendy Tunic

Stay sunny side up with this gauzy cotton cover-up tunic! We’re crushing on all three colors — yellow, green and white. The beauty of this cover-up is that it’s just long enough to cover your beach bum, but it can also operate as a shirt with shorts. Featuring a V-neck, slouchy dropped shoulders and a drapey hi-low hem, this top is a summer staple!

Pros:

Versatile

Classic cut

Cons:

Runs large

Available at: Nordstrom

7. Bsubseach Open Front Cardigan Cover-Up

Flowy Fashion

Feel like a Greek goddess in this open-front kimono. Featuring embroidered lace and a tie waist, this maxi will blow in the wind while subtly hiding your tummy, thighs and upper arms. Light and airy, shoppers say this piece is ultra-flattering. The long silhouette gives you the elegance of a gown with the movement of a swing dress.

Pros:

Affordable

Lightweight

Cons:

Needs to be washed delicately

Available at: Amazon

8. Ekouaer Sarong Swimsuit Cover-Up

Sunny Sarong

Wrap it up with this swim sarong! There’s enough material to wear this cover-up tied around your waist as a skirt or even tied around your neck as a dress. With 45 colors to choose from, you’ll absolutely be able to find a hue that matches your bikini.

Pros:

Can be worn in multiple styles

Affordable

Cons:

Smaller than some expect

Available at: Amazon

9. Elan Maxi Cover-Up With Pockets

Pocket Full of Sunshine

If it were up to Us, every dress would have pockets! So clearly, this maxi dress cover-up with pockets gets high marks in our book. Some customers even wear this billowy beach cover-up as a dress! The fit is loose yet flattering, offering some loose tummy coverage. And the deep V in front and back add such a flirty touch!

Pros:

Comes with pockets

Tummy control

Cons:

Very long

Available at: Nordstrom

10. CPOKRTWSO Crochet Chiffon Cover-Up

Beachy Boho

Whether you’re packing for Coachella or an upcoming vacay, this boho-chic cover-up is a must-have. The slightly sheer fabric is airy and lightweight, ideal for a hot day in the sun. We’re smitten with the embroidered lace and fringe tassels. Plus, it’s currently on sale and available in 39 different colors!

Pros:

Color variety

On sale

Cons:

Not the best quality

Slightly short

Available at: Amazon

11. Lulus Wide Leg Cover-Up Jumpsuit

Jumping for Joy

We had to add a jumpsuit to the list! This wide-leg cover-up is loose yet flattering. It’s the epitome of comfy-chic beachwear! The deep V in front and back will illuminate your golden glow. Plus, it comes with pockets!

Pros:

Comfortable

Comes with pockets

Cons:

Slightly see-through

Available at: Lulus

