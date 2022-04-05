12 Best Self Tanners Available at Ulta — Starting at $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Does everyone remember the era when people used to do wild things to achieve the perfect tan without realizing what consequences may lay ahead? Increased sun exposure can lead to skin damage, expedited progression of fine lines and wrinkles — not to mention serious illnesses like skin cancer. But luckily, those woes are a thing of the past, now that you can get the bronzed skin of your dreams without stepping foot outside at all. That’s the magic of self tanners, people!

At-home tanning products have come a long way and are currently better than ever. You don’t have to spend a ton of money getting a professional spray tan thanks to any of the self tanners that we found at Ulta. They’re easy to use on your own and may help you achieve the perfect natural tan that looks like you just spent a week on a tropical vacation. If you’re not sure where to start, Byrdie has a helpful guide on how to apply your new glow. Whether you’re looking for a super fast-acting product or a more gradual one, we’ve got you covered with the self tanner lineup we’ve rounded up for you below!

12 Best Self Tanning Products to Shop From Ulta

Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Mousse

This is probably the most popular self tanner of the bunch because of its seriously affordable price tag! If you’re looking to save money and score a great tan that lasts, this would definitely be your top option. Shoppers love the easy application process and say the color results turn out to be incredibly natural-looking!

Get the Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Mousse for $14 at Ulta!

TAN-LUXE THE GRADUAL RADIANCE Tan Lotion

Not a fan of tanning mousses? This gradual tanning lotion is your ideal pick! You can build up your tan to the exact level of bronze that you’re looking for and get immediate hydration, plus a touch of luminous glow immediately after your first application.

Get the TAN-LUXE THE GRADUAL RADIANCE Illuminating & Rejuvenating Gradual Tan Lotion for $34 at Ulta!

Australian Glow One Hour Express Self Tan Mousse

In a hurry and want to get tan fast? Look no further! This moose takes just one hour to develop and is also transfer-resistant, so you can get ready for your night out without worrying about staining anything in the process. Plus, it’s totally scent-free so you won’t have any type of funky-smelling residue after you use the product!

Get the Australian Glow One Hour Express Self Tan Mousse for prices starting at $25 at Ulta!

Tanologist 360 Spray Tan Mister

This tanning mist is ideal if you don’t have anyone to help you with your application process. The nozzle spritzer allows you to get an even coat on every inch of your body — including hard-to-reach areas like your back. Shoppers adore how easy this product is to use and the streak-free tan it leaves them with!

Get the Tanologist 360 Spray Tan Mister for $12 at Ulta!

b.tan No Sun Required Skin Rejuvenating Tanning Treatment

Worried about your skin looking orange after a self tan application? Shoppers with fairer skin will adore the bronze glow they get with this tanning mousse! Reviewers are applauding the natural-looking color and add that it fades beautifully, so you’re not left with awkward splotches after a couple of days.

Get the b.tan No Sun Required Skin Rejuvenating Tanning Treatment for $17 at Ulta!

COOLA Organic Sunless Tan Firming Lotion

The added bonus you get from this gradual self tanner is that it’s also a skin-firming treatment! While you build up your perfect golden glow, this lotion will help your skin appear firmer and tighter for a smoother look. Hello, swimsuit season!

Get the COOLA Organic Sunless Tan Firming Lotion for $46 at Ulta!

Tarte Brazilliance PLUS + Self-Tanner with Mitt

Reviewers say that they are “obsessed” with this product, with one shopper even calling it the only “only self tanner” they use. We love that it comes with the mitt included so you can get the perfect even application. What makes this tanner different is that the formula has a gel consistency and includes brightening and hydrating properties to make your skin feel radiant and supple!

Get the Tarte Brazilliance PLUS + Self-Tanner with Mitt for $39 at Ulta!

Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse

Looking for an extra dark tan? This is the tanning mousse to test out! It may have one of the darkest bronzes available from this product lineup. If you’re yearning for a tan that looks like you just spent a month living on a Caribbean island, this mousse could be just what you need!

Get the Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse for $30 at Ulta!

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam

New to self tanning? Reviewers say that if you’ve never used an at-home product before, this mousse is a safe bet. Start out by testing out the lightest shade that’s available from the three and work your way to to the darkest bronze over time!

Get the Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam for $35 at Ulta!

Loving Tan 2 HR Express Self Tanning Mousse Dark

This self-tanning mousse is an OG that’s been around for many years, and there’s a reason why it’s stayed seriously popular! It’s one of the faster tanning products with only two hours of developing time, though you can leave it on for longer if you want a darker color payoff.

Get the Loving Tan 2 HR Express Self Tanning Mousse Dark for prices starting at $42 at Ulta!

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

We have a slew of body self tanners on this list and wanted to include one that’s specifically designed for the face! This mist is such an easy way to add a touch of sun-kissed glow — all you have to do is spritz it on your skin and you’re good to go. Use it every other day to maintain your bronze look!

Get the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist for $30 at Ulta!

St.Tropez x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit

Out of all of the self tanners that we researched, the overwhelming top choice was St. Tropez’s formula — which is now available in a complete limited-edition set! Co-created with supermodel Ashley Graham, this set comes with a skincare-infused self tanner mousse and a mitt so that you can snag the perfect even and streak-free application. Goals!

Get the St. Tropez x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit for $55 at Ulta!

