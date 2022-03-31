This Perfect Springtime Wedding Dress Is Wildly Affordable — Just $33

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why does finding a fantastic frock to wear for a wedding feel as stressful as securing our senior prom dress was back in the day? We worry incessantly and never feel like we understood the assignment. And then when we do happen to stumble upon the perfect dress, it always seems to fall a bit too far outside of our price range. What’s a girl to do?

With wedding season upon Us, we want to make these stress factors things of the past! In an effort to alleviate your pre-wedding jitters, we’ve been searching for dynamite dresses that will flatter your figure and not cost a fortune in the process. If you’re looking for an ensemble that’s totally fitting for a springtime wedding, this maxi dress from Showu is the one!

Get the Showu Women’s Halter Neck Maxi Dress for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

We know that florals for the spring may not be groundbreaking, as the infamous Miranda Priestly would say, but wearing the print during the season is undeniably timeless. There are different types of floral prints that you can choose from, and the one that’s featured on this dress is absolutely stunning! In fact, it looks like it was painted with watercolors — which gives off seriously dreamy vibes that are ideal for any seasonal wedding. Plus, the chiffon material enhances the dress’ ethereal feel.

Get the Showu Women’s Halter Neck Maxi Dress for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Aside from the popping print, the cut of the dress is one of the most universally flattering styles on the market. The halter neckline teamed with the wrap style of the skirt will look great together, and the added belt that cinches in the waist creates a striking silhouette. Shoppers are obsessed with how this dress appears on, and even picked it up in more colors thanks to its elegant energy. Even if you don’t have a wedding coming up, this dress is the ultimate option to add to your spring and summer wardrobe lineup. Did we mention it’s incredible to dance in? It’s time to say say hello to your new favorite plus one!

See it: Get the Showu Women’s Halter Neck Maxi Dress for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Showu and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!