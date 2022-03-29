Shoppers Are Calling This the ‘Perfect Summer Dress’ — Now on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready for summer? Just about always! Every winter feels like the longest one yet, and by the time we hit spring, we’re so ready to embrace the warm weather vibes. That means going for ice cream, making lemonade, taking beach trips and wearing pretty, flowy dresses!

Summer dresses can be a little tough because if they’re overly detailed, they end up being warm and heavy, and they don’t properly exude that summer aura. But if they’re too simple, they become boring and don’t make enough of a style statement. Not every dress properly hits the middle ground — but this Kilig dress nailed it!

Get the Kilig V-Neck Sleeveless Casual Summer Sundress (originally $34) for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress has tons and tons of fans on Amazon, as you can see by the wild number of reviews. Numerous people are deeming it the perfect summer dress, and we can see why!

This dress has a V-neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps that cross over each other in back. It’s more fitted up top, but it has a flowy surplice skirt that starts at the natural waist for a flattering, elongated look. This skirt also has a high-low effect, the front reaching to a midi length while the back is more of a maxi style!

Another huge plus about this dress is that is come in over 40 colorways! There are lots of solid colors, or you could grab one with a patterned skirt. There are a few with all-over patterns as well. There are plenty of florals, or you could maybe go for a leopard print or stripes!

This dress is also an amazing buy because it can be dressed up or down, so you can get so much use out of it. It’s not the type of piece you buy, wear once and leave in your closet for two years before finally deciding to donate it. Dress it down with simple sandals and maybe a denim jacket, or dress it up with heels and your favorite jewelry!

