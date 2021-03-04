Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Temperatures are rising, which means one thing: Our leggings will be taking a brief break and chilling in our dressers. As the spring is almost here, so is the official season of yoga shorts! Once it’s hot enough outside, full-length leggings simply aren’t the move. We want to provide breathability for our legs — whether we’re working out or not!

A lot of Us have fairly extensive leggings collections, but if you’re not as well-versed in the wonderful world of yoga shorts, we’re here to help. Of course, there are many types of yoga shorts out there, and they all serve a different purpose. Some are better suited for everyday lounging, and others are specifically designed for high-intensity workouts. There are plenty of yoga shorts produced for the casual consumer, and also numerous pairs with the athletic customer in mind. Many are made from cotton and spandex blends, with other options featuring moisture-wicking material that shoppers love. In order to bring you the best of the best, we looked at the fit, material and the style in each of the pairs we’ve selected. We also made sure to pinpoint affordable picks — these shorts start at just $14! Of course, there are many premium brands on the market that provide similar products for hefty price tags, but these are all available on Amazon — which means fast shipping and reliability.

Take a look below and see which pair of yoga shorts is the best choice for you!

Top 10 Yoga Shorts

Best High-Waisted Yoga Shorts: Persit Women’s Print Workout Yoga Shorts

These wildly popular yoga shorts have the ultimate high-waist silhouette. It extends all the way past the belly button region, and hits right at the smallest part of the waist — which is ideal for pairing with a longline sports bra. Plus, how fabulous is that print?

Get the Persit Women’s High Waist Print Workout Yoga Shorts for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Fold-Over Yoga Shorts: Blis Women’s Yoga Workout Short with Fold-Over Color Waistband

This pair of fold-over shorts is particularly fun because you can choose from a variety of colorful waistbands! The pop of color adds funky energy to any type of lounge or workout look. Perhaps the extra fashion cred will motivate you to hit the gym more!

Get the Blis Women’s Yoga Workout Short with Fold-Over Color Waistband for $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Yoga Shorts with Pockets: Letsfit Women’s High-Waist Yoga Shorts

While plenty of yoga shorts come complete with handy pockets, this pair offers super deep and spacious storage slots that can fit the largest smartphones on the market. They’re shaped in a very clever way, and we’re obsessed with them!

Get the Letsfit Women’s High Waist Yoga Shorts for prices starting at $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Moisture-Wicking Yoga Shorts: Lianshp Running Shorts for Women

The material that these leggings are made from is designed to wick away moisture and keep you cool, which is the ultimate accessory for high-intensity workouts. These are more than sufficient for the most active shopper who loves to work up a sweat!

Get the Lianshp Running Shorts for Women for prices starting at $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Comfortable Yoga Shorts: Sexy Basics Women’s 12-Pack Yoga Shorts

These shorts are ultra-simple and acceptable to wear for any activity, whether that be a workout or just a day spent lounging at home. They’re made from a super smooth material, and this 12-pack is beyond affordable! You can wear a different pair of these shorts every day of the week and still have some left over.

Get the Sexy Basics Women’s 12-Pack Yoga Shorts for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Ultra-Stretchy Yoga Shorts: Stretch Is Comfort Women’s Teamwear Fold-Over Yoga Shorts

These yoga shorts have an ample amount of stretch in the fabric, and you can wear them either folded over or high-waisted! Shoppers love that these shorts don’t have an uncomfortable elastic waistband that can dig into the skin, and they say that the material is incredibly soft.

Get the Stretch is Comfort Women’s Teamwear Foldover Yoga Shorts for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Figure-Flattering Yoga Shorts: QOQ Women’s Seamless Yoga Shorts

These yoga shorts have tummy control built into the waistband, and they lift and shape your booty to create a seriously stunning figure. Tons of shoppers can’t get over how amazing they feel when they wear them!

Get the QOQ Women’s Seamless Yoga Shorts for $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Everyday Yoga Shorts: Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Sculpt Mid-Length Yoga Short

These yoga shorts are straightforward and classic, but they’re still high-quality and a great choice for everyday workouts. They’re made from a sleek stretchy material and are durable enough to wear for yoga, pilates, cycling or any similar fitness-related activity!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Sculpt Mid-Length Yoga Short for prices starting at $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Alo Yoga Shorts: Alo High-Waisted Biker Shorts

Alo is a brand that designs their athletic clothing specifically for yoga, and their shorts are especially popular — particularly the five-inch version! They cut off at the mid-thigh area, which is preferable if you want to throw on a T-shirt and go about your day. Fashion-forward and fabulous!

Get the Alo High-Waisted Biker Shorts for $56, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Nike Yoga Shorts: Nike Women’s Pro 5″ Training Short

If you’re serious about working out, you’re going to love these shorts from Nike. You can put them in the yoga short category, but they’re definitely designed with the runner in mind. Either way, we’re obsessed with the high-performance look!

Get the Nike Women’s Pro 5″ Training Short for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

