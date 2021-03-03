This Bra Top Can Be Worn With Everything From Leggings to Skirts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s be honest — are we really still wearing traditional underwire bras these days? We’ve traded in our most uncomfortable undergarments for easier-to-wear bralettes, and we couldn’t be happier. Of course, we need to rock more supportive bras at times, but those occasions have been few and far between.

Lately, we’ve taken our bralette obsession one step further by shopping for tops that minimize the need to wear a bra underneath. Our new favorite is this crop top from LASLULU that can be worn on its own with any type of high-waisted bottoms!

Get the LASLULU Women’s Sports Bra Crop Top for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

When it comes to versatility, this top takes the cake! You can wear it as a sports bra teamed with a pair of leggings, or as a cute crop top with high-waisted jeans or skirts. You can also wear it as a fitted tank under a more formal blouse if you’re hoping to add more coverage to your outfit.

It’s made from an ultra-smooth and stretchy spandex material, and the bra is built in. This type of top will be crucial for the summertime, as it eliminates the need for an extra layer. It’s also cut in such a flattering shape — it has a high-neck style that resembles a racerback, plus there’s a waistband at the hem which keeps it in place.

Right now, this top is available in seven amazing shades: White, black, burgundy red, nude, camel brown, a dark muted blue and a dark sage green. Shoppers aren’t stopping at just one — they’re buying it in all of their go-to hues! They claim the buttery-smooth fabric is simply divine, and that the fit works with so many ensembles. Basically, this is one of the most hassle-free tops that you can buy! Any garment that makes it easier to get dressed in the morning is a must for Us.

