Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring is one of our favorite seasons when it comes to fashion. We get to go back to pretty skirts, tank tops, canvas sneakers and maybe even sandals — but we still get the stylish benefit of layering since it’s usually not quite warm enough to go entirely without a jacket or blazer.

You can have just a few jackets and blazers and be set for the season — the key is having a variety of tops to go underneath them. You don’t need to spend a fortune to ready your wardrobe for spring though. We’ve picked out 21 tops on Amazon that will pair perfectly with your lightweight outerwear — and nothing costs over $40!

21 Best Amazon Tops to Wear Under Your Spring Jackets and Blazers

Women’s T-Shirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This YunJey T-shirt is simple, but the stripe detail and relaxed fit truly make it stand out!

2. We Also Love: This tie-dye Floerns tee‘s twist detail in front is just part of why it’s a total compliment magnet!

3. We Also Love: For something simple, fitted and versatile that comes in a ton of colors, this SweatyRocks tee is the way to go!

Check out all women’s T-shirts at Amazon here!

Women’s Tank Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: The eyelash lace trim on this Lime Flare tank is like a dream come true!

5. We Also Love: This Topstype tank has it all going on, including two keyholes, a tie and a high neckline!

6. We Also Love: The criss-cross straps on this Feiersi tank are the perfect touch to the V-neckline!

Check out all women’s tank tops at Amazon here!

Women’s Button-Up Shirts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This Goodthreads shirt has a lovely, comfy fit and the short sleeves are just what we need for spring!

8. We Also Love: You can never go wrong with a denim button-up, especially when it’s this Daily Ritual shirt!

9. We Also Love: This lightweight, airy Splendid button-up is great for layering even when the sun is shining!

Check out all women’s button-up shirts at Amazon here!

Women’s Silky Blouses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This Escalier blouse looks and feels luxurious!

11. We Also Love: This Floerns blouse is basically like an ultra-elegant T-shirt!

12. We Also Love: This satin SheIn top is, without a doubt, a statement maker!

Check out all women’s silky blouses at Amazon here!

Women’s Tunics

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This LARACE tunic‘s flowy silhouette will instantly have you feeling confident and cute!

14. We Also Love: For a chillier day when you want to opt for long sleeves, this LIYOHON tunic is our choice!

15. We Also Love: We adore the asymmetrical hem of this POPYOUNG tunic!

Check out all women’s tunics at Amazon here!

Women’s Polos

16. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a classic polo style, this Amazon Essentials polo is the one!

17. We Also Love: No sleeves? You’ve got it. Check out this CQC polo tank!

18. We Also Love: This Shein long-sleeve polo has a stylish twist on the timeless style!

Check out all women’s polos at Amazon here!

Women’s Bra Tops

19. Our Absolute Favorite: We have go for this bestselling Lemedy bra top. This hybrid style is a must for every wardrobe!

20. We Also Love: This 32 DEGREES bra top looks like a flowy cami, but it has a built-in bra with cups and all!

21. We Also Love: This BRABIC long-line bralette would look so stunning under a blazer!

Check out all women’s bra tops at Amazon here!

Looking for more? Further explore Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!