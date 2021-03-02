21 Spring-Ready Amazon Items Guaranteed to Earn You Compliments

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter? We’re over it! Once February comes to an end, it’s already spring in our minds. The weather may or may not reflect that on any given day, but that doesn’t mean we can’t — at the very least — start shopping for new spring and summer clothing!

Our top shopping destination? Amazon. You can buy pretty much everything under the sun from Amazon, but once you discover it for the ultimate fashion hub that it is, your entire wardrobe is going to change — all without your wallet taking any kind of significant hit. We’ve picked out 21 spring fashion finds that are available on Amazon right now, and they all start under $50 — with many starting way, way below that. Check them out below!

21 Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Items

Women’s Swimwear

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This CUPSHE one-piece is so flattering and we’re obsessed with the ruffle at the neckline!

2. We Also Love: The lace details of this Utyful bikini are perfection — as are the waist-cinching, high-rise bottoms!

3. We Also Love: Can’t decide between a one-piece and a bikini? Check out this Meyeeka monokini!

Women’s Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Spring means floral, and floral means this boho-chic Milumia dress!

5. We Also Love: For a maxi dress that makes a statement, this bestselling Yidarton dress is the way to go!

6. We Also Love: Faux-wrap styles keep getting dressed easy while still offering that flattering effect. This Amazon Essentials dress is our pick!

Women’s Tank Tops and Camis

7. Our Absolute Favorite: A cute cami…but make it velvet. That’s what this SheIn top is all about!

8. We Also Love: This SweatyRocks tank comes in so many colors and says “Always Hungry.” We know we can relate!

9. We Also Love: This Fekermia tank has a longer length with an asymmetric hem, giving it a tunic look that’s great for pairing with leggings!

Women’s Leggings

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Spring is still prime leggings season, and that means we’ll be rocking these velvety-soft Felina leggings as often as possible!

11. We Also Love: For athletic leggings, we’ll be turning to this The Gym People pair, cropped for the warmer weather!

12. We Also Love: These SEASUM leggings went viral for a reason. For a sculpted, perfect peach-booty effect, don’t miss these!

Women’s Shorts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: These Elapsy shorts are the perfect middle ground between comfy and cute!

14. We Also Love: For a classic pair of lightly frayed denim shorts, this Levi’s pair is a must!

15. We Also Love: These scalloped MakeMeChic shorts can be dressed up or worn to the beach or pool!

Women’s Sandals

16. Our Absolute Favorite: We have to go with these ONCAI sandals with a Birkenstock look (but a way lower price)!

17. We Also Love: Everyone needs a pair of comfy Adidas slides in their life, right?

18. We Also Love: These Amazon Essentials sandals can be dressed up or down with ease!

Women’s Bralettes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Warmer weather means keeping things light and airy, which is why this adorable cotton OnGossamer bralette is a wardrobe essential for Us!

20. We Also Love: No bralette list is ever truly complete without this classic Calvin Klein style!

21. We Also Love: You’ll want to show this Astylish bralette off, maybe peeking out from under a blazer!

