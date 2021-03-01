How Amazon StyleSnap Is Helping Us Channel Jojo Fletcher’s Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

JoJo Fletcher has been inspiring us since 2016 — so much so, that sometimes it’s hard to remember what life was like before that year. She’s inspired us with her kindness and charm, her always-incredible hair, her loving relationship with fiancé Jordan Rodgers, her hosting chops and, of course, her clothing!

Whether Fletcher is stunning America in an evening gown on The Bachelorette or hanging out in casual clothes at home, we’re always taking notes for our own closet. Most recently, she inspired us on her Instagram Story, as she was posting updates on the little rat problem she’s been dealing with at her house. We were listening to her words, but we have to admit we were a little distracted by her perfect simplicity of her top. We knew we needed one just like it!

Get the Boao 3-Piece Spaghetti Strap Tank Camisole Top starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Our first step? Opening up Amazon StyleSnap — our favorite shopping hack. Basically, you can just upload any photo or screenshot featuring a piece of clothing you like, and after an extremely quick digital search, the service will present you with a list of super similar, buyable options, all on Amazon. Sometimes you might even find the same exact piece. It’s such a good trick for staying stylish while spending less!

StyleSnap gave us so many results when we uploaded a photo of Fletcher, but we knew this Boao top was the best choice. First, it’s super similar to her top, and it can definitely get you the same type of look. Second, it’s on Amazon Prime, is an Amazon’s Choice product and has a ton of positive reviews. Third — a big bonus — it comes in a pack of three!

This top is a cropped cami. It’s sort of the halfway point between a shirt and a sports bra. It has a scoop neckline, a straight hem and skinny straps. No padding! The material is just soft and stretchy, so it’s fitted but not tight. It’s such a great fit for anything from yoga to hanging out with friends or even dressing up with a flowy skirt!

There are currently five different color combos available, but each pack includes one black version like Fletcher’s. A couple also have a white version — which she also has! She didn’t stop there either. You can also grab some more colorful versions like red, green or navy. And if you like them all? Well, you are getting three per pack for under $20, and these are some of the most versatile tops out there. We know we’re adding multiple packs to our cart!

