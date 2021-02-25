Kristin Cavallari Wore a $150 Black Bodysuit — This Version Costs 88% Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bodysuits never get quite enough credit if you ask Us, but we can understand why. The thing is, most of the time when someone’s wearing a bodysuit, you can’t actually tell. It just looks like they’re wearing a fitted top. It’s hard to understand how great bodysuits can be when you don’t even realize you’re seeing them. Instead, you buy regular tops and have to deal with them riding up, bunching, blousing out…you know the deal.

Luckily, our queen of fashion inspiration, Kristin Cavallari, is showing us all the way. She recently took a mirror selfie for her Instagram Story wearing a bodysuit of her own with light-wash jeans, black booties and her signature golden jewelry, mostly from her Uncommon James line. The issue? Her bodysuit costs $150. The solution? A practically identical one from Amazon!

Get the MANGOPOP Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit in A02 Black for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bodysuit seriously looks the same as KC’s. They both have a round neckline, long sleeves, a fitted silhouette and a snap button bottom closure. The most notable difference, of course, is that the MANGOPOP version costs 88% less, coming in at under $20. It’s a pretty easy choice for Us! And if you want to try what Cavallari calls the “best jeans in the game” to go with it, you can find her exact L’agence jeans here.

This MANGOPOP bodysuit is made of 95% cotton, so it’s soft and breathable, and it has 5% spandex for stretch — a must for a bodysuit like this. Its size range goes from X-Small to XX-Large, and its color and pattern range is major. Of course, the A02 Black version is going to help you channel Cavallari’s look, but there are other colors, plus floral, leopard and tie-dye versions, to name a few. There are short-sleeve variations too!

Get the MANGOPOP Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit in A02 Black for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Just one of these bodysuits can bring so much versatility to your wardrobe. Go for Cavallari’s approach with a pair of ripped jeans and booties, or try wearing it under some overalls. So much less annoying than having to constantly adjust a T-shirt underneath.

You could dress one up too with no problem, perhaps with a faux-leather mini skirt, a pleated midi skirt or even a beachy maxi skirt. We’d love to see one with some paperbag-waist trousers too, maybe with strappy sandals or white canvas sneakers. The possibilities are overflowing!

Get the MANGOPOP Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit in A02 Black for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more bodysuits here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!