This Is Kristin Cavallari’s Favorite New Necklace — ‘Hands Down’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jewelry is so important to our everyday looks. It can be meaningful, representing a romance, a friendship or fond memories, it can simply be a way to elevate your outfit and it can seriously make you feel fancy and confident — all while drawing in compliments. It can be a little pricey when you start stocking up on jewelry though, so you need to know the right brands to shop that offer high-quality pieces at affordable prices. Our pick? Uncommon James!

Kristin Cavallari is the founder, CEO and creative director of Uncommon James. The jewelry-focused brand features so many stunning pieces for both everyday life and special occasions, and nearly every piece has only a double-digit price tag, with many options under $50. The best part? Cavallari provides constant inspiration for how to wear these pieces, as she’s pretty much never spotted without wearing numerous styles from the brand. Check out some pieces we love below, including her new favorite necklace!