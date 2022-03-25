How to Rock a Trendy Nap Dress — Without Spending a Fortune

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The fashion world has fallen in love with nap dresses over the past few years. The lightweight fabrics, the flowy fits, the pretty ruffle and smocked details — what’s not to love? You get comfort and style all in one and feel like a total fashionista every time.

Okay, the one main drawback is the price. The most popular nap dresses are about $150, which may be crossing the line a little bit when it comes to budget — especially if you want more than one color. Luckily, there are more affordable options out there that will earn you just as many compliments, this Miessial dress being one of them!

Get the Miessial Striped Ruffle Cap Sleeve Midi Dress for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

With this dress, you could buy four of them for less than the price of one similar dress from another brand. There’s no catch! This piece is even on Amazon Prime and has plenty of reviews to back it up, plus our stamp of approval!

This dress is very lightweight and breezy, making it perfect for warm spring and summer days. It has a stretchy smocked bodice and a trendy square neckline, plus — our favorite — ruffled cap sleeves fluttering around the shoulders. You also have an airy midi skirt starting right around the natural waist!

This dress also has a single button at the back of the neckline, creating a small keyhole cutout, as well as side pockets. We also want to point out how perfectly the skinny stripes are laid out. With horizontal stripes on the top half and vertical/diagonal stripes on the skirt, you’re getting the most flattering visual effect!

You can grab this dress in white, light blue or grey, or you can go for the other white version if you prefer polka dots instead of stripes. Maybe you’ll want one of each! Definitely understandable. Luckily, with the price, it doesn’t have to be a matter of which one you like more. You can simply add both to your cart!

