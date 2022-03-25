Shoppers Are Saying ‘Yes’ to This Perfect Wedding Guest Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone who has shopped for the perfect dress to wear to a wedding knows that it can become quite stressful. This year, there’s an influx of events that have been put off due to the pandemic, so we’re guessing that your schedule may be pretty stacked. Naturally, that means looking for a slew of new dresses for each celebration of love.

But don’t fret — we have the most fabulous frock that can fit every type of theme and won’t break the bank in the process! This halter dress from Nine.Eight has shoppers saying “yes” to it for more reasons than one, and we have the scoop on what makes it such a staple buy.

Get the Nine.Eight Women’s Halter Maxi Dress for just $25 at Walmart!

Everything about the design of this dress is created to flatter your figure — no matter what body type you have. The high halter neckline is absolutely timeless, and we also love that it’s cut in a backless style that shows off some skin! That feature balances out the longer maxi length and makes the dress feel more festive and less like a modest garment. The tie at the back of the neck allows the ends to drape down delicately. It’s a beautiful touch!

The lower half of the dress starts at the waist area where there’s a tie that cinches you in, — a slimming detail that many of Us can appreciate. From there, the rest of the dress is tiered into three parts to create a slight ruffle effect that allows it to feel flowy and carefree. This look has some bohemian elements, but still feels polished and elegant!

This piece comes in a variety of lovely solid shades and some fun prints as well, and you can choose which option you feel is best for the specific wedding you’re attending. Black is always a great go-to pick, but for the springtime, the lighter hues are also excellent selections! The best part about this dress is that it’s inexpensive — at just $25, it looks far pricier! If you have a jam-packed wedding lineup on the horizon, you’ll be able to save big bucks on buying different looks by picking this one up. Score!

