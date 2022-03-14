11 Ultra-Flattering Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100 — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wedding season is upon Us! As the weather gets warmer, we expect to receive an influx of wedding invites — and this year’s festivities are going to be bigger than ever. As many couples were forced to postpone their big days due to the pandemic, it may finally feel safe enough to celebrate with family and friends again!

If we’re showing up to a wedding or two this spring, we want to step out and strut our stuff in style. This requires the right dress to wear — and luckily, there are tons of options available now. If you’re in the same boat and angling for the title of best-dressed guest, read on for our selection!

This One-Shoulder Cocktail Dress

We’re beyond obsessed with this statement-making dress! The dramatic ruffle that’s off to one shoulder is gorgeous, and the overall silhouette is stunning.

Get the ECOWISH Women’s Ruffle One Shoulder Dress for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Chic Slip Dress

This slip dress is one of our absolute favorite styles to wear — it will be dreamy for any type of wedding! No matter what the theme is or where it’s being held, you can count on this dress to deliver and make you feel completely confident!

Get the xxxiticat Women’s Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Halter Maxi Dress

If the wedding you’re attending is a bit more low-key, this frock nails the vibe! It’s still elegant but slightly casual, and shoppers claim that it’s comfortable to boot. Plus, this garment will surely get tons of wear way beyond the wedding you’re prepping for!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Halter Neck Sleeveless Long Maxi Dress for prices starting at $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Tiered Ruffle Dress

Daytime wedding? A more casual dress code is exactly what this dress is made for! It has tiered layer that look ethereal and whimsical. Reviewers are obsessed!

Get the ETCYY Women’s Off The Shoulder Ruffle Dress for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Floral Slip Dress

The jacquard floral pattern on this dress is a springtime treat! You can find plenty of ways to wear it, so don’t fret about only wearing this once. There are endless opportunities!

Get the Lulus Calla Love Floral Jacquard Satin Slipdress for prices starting at $41 at Nordstrom!

This Sleek Fit-And-Flare Dress

A little black dress is always a safe option to turn to for any occasion, and we’re particularly obsessed with this one! It’s fitted and skintight, but flares out with a ruffle at the bottom. Too trendy!

Get the Bardot Kristen Flounce Dress (originally $119) on sale for $95 at Nordstrom!

This Shimmery Wrap Dress

The material this dress is made from has a glittery sheen that will make you sparkle and shine! We also dig the wrap style which highlights the waist and gives your silhouette ruching. Talk about a slimming effect!

Get the LNL Love, Nickie Lew High Slit Glitter Gown for prices starting at $69 at Nordstrom!

This Classic Lace Midi Dress

You can never go wrong with a lace dress like this one! We’re obsessed with the little see-through moment and lace used throughout. It’s not your typical floral pattern, which will make it stand out!

Get the Bardot Lina Lace Sheath Dress (originally $139) on sale for $83 at Nordstrom!

This Beautiful Off-the-Shoulder Dress

The aesthetic of this dress is timeless and classic. Every detail works in harmony to create an ensemble that’s elevated and ideal for more formal weddings!

Get the Ever-Pretty Women’s Off-Shoulder A-line Side Slit Chiffon Dress for $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Fun Lace Mini Dress

The pom-pom details on this adorable dress add playfulness! If you enjoy wearing shorter dresses that show off your legs, this is the ultimate frock choice.

Get the SheIn Women’s Crochet Pom-pom Sheer Lace Bell Sleeve Dress for prices starting at $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Flowy Chiffon Dress

If your spring wedding is a garden party, this is the dress to wear! We’re crushing on the ethereal vibes throughout the design, and it’s available in pretty much every color that you can dream of.

Get the KKarine Women’s Off The Shoulder Dress for prices starting at $63 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

