Hi, wedding dress shopper! Whether you’re recently engaged, planning ahead or had to change up your wedding plans last minute due to this year’s unforeseen circumstances, we want to let you know right here and now, we’ve got your back. This is an exciting time in your life, and we want to make sure you feel you’re feeling like your most confident, beautiful and happy self on your big day.

Whether you’re working with a budget or need a backup dress for an initially unplanned courthouse ceremony, we have some honestly gorgeous dresses for you to check out. You truly do not need to spend thousands of dollars to feel like a princess, a fairy, a goddess, an angel, a fashionista or whatever vibe you’re going for when you say your “I do”s. Promise! A couple of hundred could do, or maybe even $35. We’re not making that number up. Just check out some of our favorite finds below and you might find yourself saying “yes” to the dress for less than the cost of your last dinner out!

This Lace Beauty

Maybe you’ve never really considered Amazon a bridal salon before, but with dresses like this, we think it deserves the title. This lace overlay dress is mind-blowingly stunning. The tulle underlay, the sheer, scalloped sleeves, the crochet waistband…we’re completely head over heels. And that price? We’ll never get over this!

Get the Bdcoco V-Neck Long Evening Dress starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Satin Stunner

If you’re looking for something more on the sleek, minimal side, this satin dress is going to completely capture your heart. It’s fully lined and its silky material drapes beautifully down the body, boasting one perfectly placed asymmetrical seam for a flattering effect. Keep things simple or accessorize with tons of sparkling jewelry — this dress is up for it either way, and we think both colors would be perfect for a wedding!

Get the Line & Dot Loulou Satin Dress for just $88 at Revolve!

This Caped Dream

We’re so in love with bridal capes lately, and this supremely elegant gown from Anthropologie’s famous bridal brand actually incorporates one into the core of its design. Just imagine the fabric fluttering gracefully through the air as you strut your way down the aisle, or seeming to float as you twirl with your new spouse during your first dance. And did we mention this dress is 78% off?

Get the Sachin & Babi Avie Gown (originally $895) for just $199.99 at BHLDN!

This Romantic Sheath

Looking for something on the shorter side? This sheath dress from Adrianna Papell cuts the length but maintains all of the exquisite sophistication you’d expect from a wedding dress. Its flutter sleeves are reminiscent of wings, and we love the way the hand-beaded details peek up onto the illusion neckline. This dress is classically romantic with a hint of glitz and glam, and the combo is absolutely show-stopping!

Get the Adrianna Papell Embellished Flutter-Sleeve Sheath Dress (originally $249) for just $158 at Macy’s with code BTS for a limited time!

This Chiffon Charmer

One way to get a deal on your wedding dress? Look at white bridesmaids dresses rather than just bridal dresses. That’s how you’ll end up with ethereal results like this. This light, lovely dress has a built-in bra, a figure-flattering waistband and a flowy skirt that’s both comfortable and luxurious!

Get the Alicepub V-Neck Chiffon Bridesmaid Dress starting at just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

