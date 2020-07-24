Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As far as we’re concerned, the summer is all about dreamy dresses. The sun is shining, our skin is glowing and we need outfits that match the mood. We’re looking for beautiful pieces that make Us feel ethereal.

If that vibe speaks to you too, you may be envisioning something like this gorgeous maxi dress from ZESICA. It’s fabulously flowy and shoppers are completely in love with it!

Get the ZESICA Women’s Summer Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Maxi Dress for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

These strapless maxi dresses are just the ticket for a late-summer style smash. Each dress has an empire-style waist with a shirred, stretchy bodice to keep the top in place. The dress flows out into a stunning tiered skirt which has a touch of ruffles on each of the layers. The dresses feel incredibly unique, and the different prints available are absolutely breathtaking! Some of the dresses have an intricate floral border at the top and bottom, while the rest features a complementary pattern.

If you want a simpler option, there are a few floral frocks in single shades if that’s more your style. We’re seriously digging the boho-chic aesthetic that’s oozing from the other prints! The colors blend together to create a truly show-stopping dress. No surprise here: Shoppers are loving these maxis as much as we are!

ZESICA Women’s Summer Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Maxi Dress (Cream)

Amazon reviewers say that these dresses immediately lived up to the hype. They love how light the material is, and are thrilled that it’s incredibly flattering. Versatility is the name of the game — you can wear it to the beach and to brunch — or for any casual event that calls for a little glam. You can team it with sandals or your favorite white sneakers. With the right gold accessories and some beachy waves, you’ll look like a summertime dream in this dress!

