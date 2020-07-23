These Stylish Paper-Bag Pants Can Turn Your Basic Tank Into a Chic Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you have a particularly chic pair of pants or a beautiful skirt, all you need is a basic tank to create a memorable fashion moment. We love pieces like these, since styling them is so incredibly easy! Think about it: When you’re wearing a standout bottom, picking out a top is a no-brainer.

If you own a pair of paper-bag waist pants or are familiar with the trend, then you’re likely already aware of how stylish they are. That’s why we’re obsessing over this affordable pair from GRACE KARIN, which Amazon shoppers love just as much as we do!

Get the GRACE KARIN Women’s Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets for prices starting at $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2020, but are subject to change.



These pants are as classy as it gets. They are high-waisted, and the top hem has a ruched effect that creates its namesake style. The waist also has an elastic band built-in and comes with a matching fabric belt that you can tie into a bow for added impact. If you want to swap out the belt that comes with these pants, you can simply thread whatever you prefer through the included loops to make the look your own.

The design of these pants is ideal, because the ruching around the waist can conceal the tummy area and create a super flattering shape. These pants may have a looser or tighter fit depending on the size that you buy. We suggest checking out the size chart to help guide you to the pants that are perfect for you!

Best of all, there are tons of colors to choose from! These pants come in every shade you could ever want, and there are also two striped options as well. Amazon shoppers say that they get “so many compliments” every time they wear these pants, and feel endlessly sophisticated the second they slip them on. Casual style is our favorite kind, which is why we’re already crushing on these bottoms!

