These Distressed Overall Shorts Will Pair Perfectly With All of Your Tees

One style we’ll never get sick of? Overall shorts. They’re practically synonymous with summer fun. They’re such a cute and easy way to wear denim without having to deal with overly tight waistbands or any zip fly-related wardrobe malfunctions. They’re also such a simple way to take a regular T-shirt and turn it into an essential part of a casual-chic ensemble worthy of non-stop compliments!

Just as with any denim piece, some overalls are better than others. Some are cuter, some are better quality, and some are both! We like both. That’s why we can’t stop staring at these Luvamia overall shorts from Amazon. We love the look, we love the construction and we really, really love the price!

Get the Luvamia Ripped Short Overalls starting at just $20 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

There are over 14 different variations of these Luvamia overalls, but they’re all similar in fit and style. They all have different levels of distressing, such as rips, tears and frayed hems — and they all have a racerback silhouette in back. They also have a pocket at the bib and adjustable straps with metal buckles that travel over the shoulders, plus buttons at the hips for an easier on and off!

In addition to the bib pocket, which comes in different styles depending on the pair you choose, you’ll also find pockets at the hips and in back. That’s yet another reason overalls are often better than denim shorts. More pockets!

We love overalls because they are just so easy to style, and they’re pretty much always going to leave friends and bystanders filled with envy. Simply slip a white tee underneath. You’re done! Tank tops work too. If it’s a super hot day, we also love the idea of just wearing a simple bralette or even a sports bra underneath. Want to accessorize? Add a bandana scarf around your neck, a baseball cap or straw hat on your head and maybe some beaded daisy bracelets around your wrist. As for shoes, you can stick with simple canvas sneakers, metallic sandals or maybe some cork wedges!

These overall shorts are such a cute, affordable way to upgrade your summer wardrobe, we definitely recommending grabbing a pair now while there’s still plenty of warm weather ahead of us!

