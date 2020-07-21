This Adorable Halter Jumpsuit Will Make You Feel Instantly Dressed Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t all love the process of getting dolled up for a fancier occasion. Some of Us find the ritual therapeutic — but when we’re in a rush, the last thing we want to do is stress about what to wear!

Finding the right outfit is one of the most time consuming components of the getting-ready process. But of course, there are those pieces that hold court in our closets that we know will always look good. These are our go-to, drama-free outfits, and it’s even better when they’re a breeze to throw on! Jumpsuits like this gem from Daily Ritual fall into that category. Just slip it on, and you’ll immediately feel like you’re ready to step out onto the town.

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Tencel Halter Jumpsuit for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

These jumpsuits have a minimalist vibe to them, but the simplicity of the look gives you so much room to style it however you’d like! The halter neckline drops down to just below the waist, which is cinched with a drawstring for some added shape. The pant legs are wide and flare out below the knee, which resembles a culotte style. Oh, and the pants also have pockets — always a plus!

These jumpsuits are made from 100% Lyocell, which is a naturally breathable fabric that can keep you cool in the summer. Pick one up in your choice of six stunning neutral shades: a denim-style blue, a pale blue, a classic black, a regal navy blue, a trendy olive green or a blush pink.

These jumpsuits are an instant outfit-elevator. They were designed a pull-on style with a zipper in the back, and a keyhole button closure at the top of the halter neck. The range of looks that you can create with this jumpsuit are endless. You can dress it up with a pair of heels and some statement earrings, or look ultra-casual with some simple white tennis shoes. In the fall when it gets cooler, grab a denim or leather jacket and you’re good to go!

