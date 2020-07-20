No One Will Ever Know These Denim-Look Pants Are Actually Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are jeggings possibly one of the best articles of clothing ever created? That may be up for debate, but they are somewhere at the top of our list! They provide all of the comfort that a pair of leggings is known for — with the sleek illusion that you’re actually wearing a pair of real denim pants.

Finding a pair of jeggings that’s convincing enough to fool people is the trick to getting the look right. Luckily, Amazon shoppers are calling these jeggings from find. “perfect,” and say that they are seriously worth picking up.

Get the find. Women’s Denim Look Leggings for prices starting at $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2020, but are subject to change.



These jeggings have plenty of stretch to them — both in the pant legs and the thick, high-waisted band. The top of these leggings has more elastane in the fabric, which creates a super flattering fit. The waistband focuses more on tummy control, and the true denim illusion is in the rest of the pant. If you look closely, these leggings have a specific type of material that resembles a dark wash pair of stretchy, skintight jeans. They are also hemmed at the bottom and don’t aggressively taper at the ankle.

Shoppers say that the material is thick and durable, and claim they are so happy that they gave these leggings a try! Best of all, they are super affordable — which may cause you to question if the quality isn’t up to par. But fear not — these jeggings are totally top-notch, and one shopper said that they are even considering picking up an additional pair!

In terms of styling, these jeggings are extremely versatile. You can choose to tuck a tight T-shirt or tank top into them, or rock a bodysuit instead. Personally, we think these leggings will look best paired with a flowy tunic top, so that you can hide that ultra-comfortable waistband and fool people into thinking you’re actually wearing jeans. Plus, you can team these with any shoe in your closet — which is ideal for when you want to dress the look up. Both heels and sneakers will look at home with these winning jeggings!

