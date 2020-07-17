These Wide-Leg Pants Are an Elevated Approach to Loungewear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wish you could wear your comfy sweats every day? In a perfect world that would be possible, but we do need to dress up from time to time. The good news is that dressing up doesn’t have to be uncomfortable!

There are so many different ways to look like you put effort into your outfit — but still feel like you’re chilling on the couch in the comfiest clothing you own. If that’s of interest, these awesome wide-leg pants from find. are some of the best around — and they are even on sale right now!

Get the find. Women’s High Waist Wide-Leg Wide Stripe Pants (originally $31) on sale for just $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

These cotton wide-leg pants look effortlessly luxe. Their extreme loose fit is as cozy as it gets, and the thick blue and white stripes are elevated and chic! These pants are mid-rise and feature a stretchy, elastic waistband that keeps them securely in place. There’s also an added belt that you can adjust to create a tighter fit.

At the bottom of the pant legs, the stripes transition from horizontal to vertical — and we absolutely love the contrasting look that this detail provides. The pants also have roomy pockets, which we always appreciate. You can create a more casual look by throwing on a simple T-shirt with these pants, or you can opt for a tight black bodysuit in order to snag a classier look.

These pants were made for the summer. The material is lightweight and breathable, and the loose fit is ideal for when it’s hot or humid outside. Amazon shoppers claim that the quality of these pants is incredible, especially considering how inexpensive they are. Most reviewers note that the fit is “spot on,” so you should be set sticking to your usual size if you follow the chart accordingly. You’ll feel like you’re ready to go sailing in the Hamptons when you throw these adorable pants on — but with the same comfy vibes of your most beloved PJs!

