This Floral Midi Dress Has the Most Flattering Ruching Around

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: Whoever invented ruching is a literal genius. Seriously — talk about an iconic move! The idea of bunched up fabric sounds bulky and unflattering in theory, but in practice, it can be seriously slimming and mood-boosting. Ruching has allowed Us to wear form-fitting bodycon styles with far more confidence, which we’re endlessly grateful for!

We’ve seen tons of ruched dresses on the market before, and they usually have the detail running down the side hems. We adore that look, but we also crave something different — which is exactly what we got with this midi dress from CUPSHE!

Get the CUPSHE Ruched Ruffle Midi Dress for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

The way the ruching is implemented on this dress extends down the center of the front rather than the sides, and the payoff from this switch-up is amazing. It begins at the very top of the sweetheart-style V-neckline and glides down past the hips. It reportedly covers the entire tummy area, which is a region many shoppers may want to help camouflage — and it also beautifully highlights the waist so that you get the perfect hourglass silhouette!

You can adjust how the ruching looks thanks to the handy drawstrings which tie into a cute bow at the ends. Meanwhile, the last detail that completes the style is the ruffle along the hem — which instantly adds to its overall feminine appearance!

Get the CUPSHE Ruched Ruffle Midi Dress for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

You can wear this dress to a springtime wedding, brunch with friends or even just out to dinner for date night. It can be made to look more casual with flat sandals or sneakers, but jazz it up as necessary with strappy heels and some statement accessories. Dresses like this one are on our roster for the sunny days we have ahead, and the elevated ruched style is a sleek departure from the other dresses we already own. Score!

See it: Get the CUPSHE Ruched Ruffle Midi Dress for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from CUPSHE and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!