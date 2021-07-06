Meet Your New Wear Everywhere Dress for Summer — Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It may not technically be a fashion rule, but the summertime is officially sundress season for Us! We seriously can’t get enough of them, and there’s a good reason why: These garments are the ultimate option when it’s incredibly hot outside and we want to keep cool.

One of our favorite sundress styles boasts a button-down midi look, and this Halife dress is the perfect example of that aesthetic. Not only is its design timeless, it’s also one of the more affordable dresses that we’ve found to date.

Get the Halife Women’s Summer Casual Spaghetti Strap Button Down Swing Midi Dress for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This midi dress has a flattering cut that complements numerous body types. The top is fitted with smocking in the back which ensures it will suit your bust perfectly, and the sweetheart-style neckline looks gorgeous. The fitted silhouette extends to the top of the waist and the skirt flows out, with the hem reaching below the knees. Our favorite detail about this dress just may be the pockets on each side!

Shoppers say they love the feminine feel of this dress and the fact that it’s “slimming and super comfortable.” A number of shoppers also mentioned that they’re going to pick up the frock in more prints and colors to keep on rotation all summer long!

If you do feel compelled to buy more than one dress, there are plenty of versions to choose from. It comes in a handful of solid shades including black, white, red and bright yellow, as well as a variety of fun summertime prints! There are striped versions and florals up for grabs, and they’re all bound to make an impression. This dress is an instant “add to cart” pick!

