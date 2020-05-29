Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Need a dress you can actually rely on? One that won’t have its on and off days — it just stays on, 24/7, ready whenever. A dress that flatters no matter how you feel that day. One that you can pair with pretty much any jacket, sweater, bag, shoes or jewelry you own to create stunning look after stunning look.

We obviously all want something like that in our lives. And you know what? Even better if it comes in tons of colors so we can get away with wearing it more often than we already planned to. That’s why we were so thrilled to find that this number one bestseller on Amazon was available in 20 variations!

Get the BTFBM Women’s Casual Ruched Mini Dress for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

This dress is going to be your figure’s best friend — seriously. Everything about it is made to flatter, from the ruched side creating a forgiving front to the surplice, faux-wrap hemline just above the knee, creating and accentuating shape while covering up just enough to keep you comfortable. Speaking of comfortable — the soft, stretchy fabric? C’est magnifique. Even pregnant shoppers are making it a go-to!

Another thing we love about this dress? The fact that it’s lined on the inside, featuring a built-in slip so you don’t have to worry about getting one of your own that will need constant adjustment. This slip won’t peek out from under the dress either — another annoyance with most slips under mini dresses. It does, however, smooth things out and prevent the dress from being see-through!

As we mentioned before, this dress is currently available in 20 variations. Each one shares the same details we listed above, but here’s where you have options. You can either get this dress in a tank top style or a short sleeve style — and if you do prefer short sleeve, you can either stick with the classic jewel neckline or go for one with a henley button V-neckline instead. On top of all of that, there are, of course, so many different colors to choose from — and even a couple of striped options!

This ultra-versatile dress is ready to go the moment you get it, whether you’re heading out in sneakers for a backyard barbecue, slipping it under a blazer for the office or pairing it with some knee-high boots for a night out. Those are just a few ideas for you, but we can’t wait to see what you come up with!

