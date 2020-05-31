Go Beyond the Basics With This Side-Twist Top From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Basics are exactly that — basic. They are often simple pieces that we all have in our closets, used as the foundation of a truly outstanding ensemble. After all, when you’re rocking a show-stopping top, sometimes all you need is a simple pair of jeans to balance it out.

When it’s time for an upgrade, you can easily elevate a staple so it feels more special. Case in point: This shirt we just spotted on Amazon has a small twist to it that we simply adore — pun intended!

Get the MIHOLL Women’s Casual Cute Twist Knot Top for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 9, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Yes, we are talking about a literal twist here. Off to the left side of this shirt’s hem is an expertly crafted knot that ties it all together. While the rest of the top is relatively straightforward design-wise, this detail shines. The sleeveless shirt has a standard neckline, and the back is cut in a slight racerback fashion. The material is lightweight and has a henley quality to it — and best of all, it comes in a ton of fun colors!

There are numerous soft pastel and muted hue options, plus some brighter shades to really make a statement. There are also a handful of prints if you’re feeling adventurous. The camo green version just may be our top choice, but there are pink camo and leopard models too that are instantly eye-catching!

This tank is most easily worn with a trusty pair of jeans and some fresh white sneakers. But dressing it up is also a breeze! Throw on some fierce faux-leather pants and strappy heels, and you’re good to go. We can even picture this teamed with a sleek pencil skirt for a seriously chic moment. When you have a piece that’s this simple and beautiful, the variety of looks you can style is absolutely endless.

