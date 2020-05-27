These On-Sale Ripped Levi’s Jeans Have the ‘Ultimate Waist-Defining Fit’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There is nothing like a powerful pair of jeans to bring your confidence back. It’s like strapping into a uniform — one that readies you to take on a seriously important job, which, in this case, is getting dressed. “Getting dressed” is a simple way to describe what can sometimes be an emotional roller coaster and physical struggle. That’s why we need a pair of jeans that can soothe the mind and work harmoniously with the body.

Are we taking jeans a little too seriously here? Hmm…nope! Honestly, we’ve all gone through way too many pairs and experienced way too much discomfort to leave denim as an afterthought. We’re not messing around anymore. We need a pair that gives us that first-wear look and feel even on the 20th or 100th wear. That’s why we have to get some Levi’s!

Get the Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans (originally $60) for just $41 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as June 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Now, there are actually over 20 versions of these 721 jeans available at Amazon, but we wanted to concentrate on the Take Me Out jeans first because a) they’re perfection and b) they’re on sale! Like their 721 counterparts, these jeans have “the ultimate waist-defining fit,” with a high-rise silhouette that cinches and shapes. They are skinny too, hugging from waist to ankle — the five-pocket styling further enhancing the visual fit!

These jeans are made of a cotton blend with a little bit of stretch and have a zip fly with button closure. This pair of a big favorite of ours right now because of its rips on the thighs and at the knees, along with the raw, distressed hems at the ankles. Add in the lighter wash of the blue denim and we have amazing jeans for the season!

Get the Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans (originally $60) for just $41 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as June 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Want to see a different pair, or maybe stock up on multiple types? These Levi’s come in many shades, from black, to grey, to all different types of blue, to white, and you’ll find numerous different designs as you make your way across the range of color. Rips, no rips, or how about a light acid wash? What about stripes or tiny polka dots? Make sure to check them all out to find your favorite!

Get the Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans (originally $60) for just $41 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as June 1, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Levi’s here and see other jeans here! Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!