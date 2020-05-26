Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the weather warms up, our shopping list fills up. We need a wardrobe refresh — stat — featuring tank tops, shorts, dresses, skirts, rompers, sunglasses, sandals and straw hats. We all know that much. The issue though, is that even as we pull our credit card out over and over again, we often still don’t even realize one of the most important purchases of the season: a new wallet!

Even better than a new wallet? A new wristlet. One you can use as both a wallet and a bag, depending on what the occasion — or your outfit — calls for. When we’re heading out for a picnic or Instagram-worthy brunch, we’re not going to lug around the same dark and gloomy (gloomy-chic, that is) bag we used all winter. We want something that not only complements but enhances our entire ensemble. We want fun, floral and light. We want Tory Burch!

Get the Robinson Embroidered Zip Continental Wallet (originally $268) for just $189 at Tory Burch!

We didn’t even say we wanted something on sale, but obviously we did, and Tory Burch hooked us all up with $79 off this gorgeous accessory. This wristlet is everything June, July, August and September could ask for. It comes from the signature Robinson collection, named for Burch’s parents, and it’s cuter than cute!

This wristlet has a pebbled leather shell in a versatile, sophisticated New Ivory color. This shell is adorned with embroidered daisy appliqués, adding little splashes of white, yellow and green that will fill your world with sunshine even when you’re looking up at an overcast sky. Shoppers love the “unique and fashionable” look, and we’re just getting started when it comes to details!

Get the Robinson Embroidered Zip Continental Wallet (originally $268) for just $189 at Tory Burch!

This wristlet has a tan wrist strap, along with a petite yellow tassel to complement the daisies. It’s dressed up even further by gold-tone hardware, including on the zip closure and the small double-T logo embellishing the front. On the outside, it’s flawless, and you just know that the same goes for the inside. This is a Tory Burch piece, after all.

Inside this wallet you’ll find one interior zip pocket, two bill pockets and eight card slots in that same bright, summer yellow as the tassel. You’ll smile every single time you open it up — partly because you’re about to make yet another fabulous purchase, but also because you’ll be looking at the color of happiness!

This wristlet can be worn with anything. It’s fun and peppy enough to go with your distressed denim shorts and cropped tanks, but it’s 100% classy enough to go with pretty dresses for summer weddings for date nights. At this price, we don’t know how long it will be in stock, so make sure to nab it now for your next occasion — no matter how big or small!

Get the Robinson Embroidered Zip Continental Wallet (originally $268) for just $189 at Tory Burch!

Not your style? Shop more bags on sale here and see everything on sale at Tory Burch here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!