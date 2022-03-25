17 Slimming Rompers We Can’t Wait to Wear This Spring and Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing rompers can sometimes feel far superior to dresses. To say we’re obsessed is a massive understatement! With a romper, you receive the same ease of not having to put together an entire ensemble, as it’s all in one garment. We also adore rompers because they’re designed to be seriously flattering. You just need to find the right style that works for you!

That’s precisely why we set out to score all of the most flattering rompers for a variety of occasions, whether you’re getting dressed up for a night out or keeping it casual. Each one that we selected has a sleek design made to give you a gorgeous silhouette. Interested? These are the styles we’re most excited to wear once the weather heats up for spring and summer!

17 Slimming Rompers You Can Feel Confident In

Casual Rompers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Relaxed vibes are what this Free People romper is all about, and the design flow makes it endlessly flattering — $98 at Nordstrom!

2. We Also Love: For a simple stripped-down look, we would pick up this tank romper from ANRABESS — starting at $20 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: This IWOLLENCE waffle knit romper is great for lounging, but it’s also cute enough to go out in — starting at $27 on Amazon!

4. Best Beach Romper: The tassel details on the hem of this Lallc number give it that carefree, easygoing energy that we embrace in the summertime — just $21 at Walmart!

5. Top Affordable Pick: We’re loving the structured, army-inspired look of this Liv & Lottie romper — just $15 at Walmart!

Dressy Rompers

6. Our Absolute Favorite: The ruffly skirt and plunging neckline of this Relipop romper make it the ultimate going-out ensemble — just $26 on Amazon!

7. We Also Love: Romance is the name of the game with this stunning off-the-shoulder romper from Fixmatti — starting at $23 on Amazon!

8. We Can’t Forget: There are so many different ways you can dress up this simple Fraiche by J romper for any event you’re attending — $99 at Nordstrom!

9. Favorite Flowy Pick: It’s easy to see just how comfortable this loose wrap romper from PRETTYGARDEN is, and we love the silhouette — starting at just $15 on Amazon!

10. All-Time Bestseller: Shoppers say that the fit of this adorable Jeanewpole1 romper is truly unparalleled — $34 on Amazon!

11. Best Unique Romper: This Meihuida romper is designed to make it look like you’re wearing a cute mini dress — just $16 at Walmart!

Full-Length Rompers

12. Our Absolute Favorite: You can think of this Socialite garment as the romper version of your go-to LBD — $69 at Nordstrom!

13. We Also Love: The pleating on the wide pant legs of this metallic Lulus romper will make you feel like a disco diva — on sale for $59 at Nordstrom!

14. We Can’t Forget: If you’re looking for a more casual romper to wear, this strapless number from ZESICA is an excellent choice — starting at $22 on Amazon!

15. Best Simple Style: Stripped-down rompers like this one from KOH KOH make it easy for you to change up your vibe with different accessories — $50 at Walmart!

16. Favorite Everyday Romper: When you want to feel totally at-ease, this Happy Sailed romper is the ideal ensemble to wear — starting at $10 on Amazon!

17. Top Day-to-Night Look: You can wear this 1.STATE romper with sneakers in the daytime and then swap them out for heels in the evening — $99 at Nordstrom!

