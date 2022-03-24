This $66 Handkerchief Hem Dress Is on Sale for Just $9 — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you come across a piece marked down to nearly 90% off, what’s your first thought? Unless it’s Black Friday, you might wonder, “Okay, what’s wrong with it?” It’s not often that fashion finds are heavily discounted like this unless they’re super itchy, tacky, out of season or even plain ugly.

But that’s exactly the thing about this dress. It’s adorable, it has no haters that we can see and it’s even perfect for this time of year. There’s no reason it has to be marked down to under $10, but are we complaining? No — we’re adding to cart and claiming one in our size!

Get the Into the Bleu Plaid Handkerchief Hem Swim Cover-Up Dress (originally $66) for just $9 at Walmart!

We knew this dress was a top-notch find because we fell in love with it before we even saw the sale price. It’s so cute, we likely would have ordered it even without a discount — but now that we’ve seen that price tag, we’re not letting this opportunity pass Us by!

This dress has a very flowy, very relaxed fit. It’s not tight anywhere. It has a V-neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps, and it’s very lightweight. Its main stars, however, are probably the pattern and the hem. This dress features an all-over plaid print in bright, summery colors that will simply make you happy. This plaid will also have you standing out in a crowd!

As for the hem, it’s an emphasized handkerchief style. You can see the fabric starting to ease into it all the way up at the torso. In front, it hits a little above the knee, but the fabric then cascades down the side of each leg, the lowest parts reaching around mid-calf!

Get the Into the Bleu Plaid Handkerchief Hem Swim Cover-Up Dress (originally $66) for just $9 at Walmart!

This dress is light and loose enough that you could (and should) wear it as a swimsuit cover-up, but don’t think you have to exclusively save it for beach vacations and pool days. It’s ready for casual spring and summer days as well, paired with sandals, sneakers or flats. It could look so cute with a cropped denim jacket too, or you could go extra flowy and try a kimono-style cardigan on top!

Don’t worry too much about how exactly you’ll wear this dress. That part will come easily. We just want to make sure you grab one while it’s marked down this low and still available!

Get the Into the Bleu Plaid Handkerchief Hem Swim Cover-Up Dress (originally $66) for just $9 at Walmart!

Not your style? Shop more from Into the Bleu here and check out other dresses at Walmart here!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!