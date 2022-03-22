Mega-Deal Alert! These Salvatore Ferragamo Sunglasses Are $280 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What if we told you right now that you could grab a pair of Salvatore Ferragamo sunglasses for well under $100? Would you believe Us? We’re talking a gorgeous designer find typically worth over $300 — for 80% off. And no, you don’t have to buy these sunnies through some sketchy retailer or worry about accidentally purchasing a dupe!

It’s true — this pair of SF shades really is marked that far down right now, in two colors, at Walmart. Easy purchasing, easy shipping, easy style. You know how wearing a designer bag makes every day feel that much more fabulous? The same goes for sunglasses like these!

Get the Salvatore Ferragamo Gold-Tone Round Sunglasses (originally $350) for just $70 at Walmart!

Even if we hadn’t known their designer, these sunglasses would have stood out to Us right away. Their shape is undoubtedly unique. It’s a rounded cat-eye design. Basically, instead of the bottom of each lens forming a point or squaring off, it actually curves into a round shape like the bottom half of the circle. Up top, however, you get that classic cat-eye vibe with the pointed outer corner. While typically a round shape might be good for a square face shape and a cat-eye shape for a heart face shape, combined, they create a design that’s flattering on everyone!

These lenses have a golden rim up top but are otherwise rimless. This gold-tone hardware continues on the skinny nose bridge and the non-slip temples. You’ll also notice the ergonomic nose pads, allowing you to wear these chic shades for hours and hours on long summer days!

You can grab these sunglasses with either rosy pink lenses or sky blue lenses. Both are 80% off, so just go with your favorite! Or you could even grab both and still spend over $200 less than you would have paid for one pair at the original price!

These cute color choices will easily have you standing out in a sea of black and brown sunglasses, and they will be absolutely adorable in photos, whether you’re on a beach vacation or going to grab ice cream downtown with a friend. They’re such a simple accessory that will make you feel instantly stylish — all while protecting your eyes from the sun. You’re going to get so many compliments too. How exciting is it that you get to tell people your sunglasses are Salvatore Ferragamo?

