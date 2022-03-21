Let It Rain! This Sustainable Rain Jacket Is 50% Off and Packable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know it’s so exciting buying dresses and tank tops for spring right now, but we don’t want you to forget about a rain jacket. When winter comes to a close, all we can think about is warmer weather, sunshine, longer, brighter days, blooming flowers and iced coffees, but we know that’s not going to be our everyday experience.

Spring is known for its rain too. April showers, and all that jazz. It’s necessary for those blooming flowers to come back to life, but it can be a bummer if you’re not properly prepared. An umbrella is one thing, but a cute, functional rain jacket is a must too! A total game-changer. This Free Assembly jacket is our pick of the moment — and it’s even on sale!

Get the Free Assembly Packable Rain Jacket (originally $44) for just $22 at Walmart!

This water-resistant rain jacket is 50% off right now, bringing it down to just $22. This markdown is a huge benefit, but it’s far from the only reason we adore this essential outerwear. Let’s start off with the fact that it’s made from 100% recycled polyester, making it so sustainable and eco-friendly. That’s a mega-bonus to Us!

Another noteworthy feature about this jacket is that it’s packable. It’s thin, lightweight and unlined, so you can easily pack it down nice and small, even sticking it right into your tote bag so you’re ready in case of rain. We love this lightweight nature too since rainy spring days aren’t always chilly spring days. This jacket lets you cover up without piling on the warmth!

This Free Assembly jacket has a relaxed fit with a zip closure in front leading up to a stand collar. There’s a drawstring hood, as well as long sleeves with elasticized cuffs. There are two side welt pockets too! You’ll also notice a vent in back so your movement doesn’t feel constricted, even when you’re all zipped up. Another A+ quality? This piece is machine-washable! No need to worry about a little mud!

Loving both the aquamarine green and the black and white floral print? Good news — both are equally marked down to $22! That means you could even grab both for the price of one. They’re different enough that doubling up is totally fine — people probably won’t even realize they’re the same jacket.

Gone are the days of wearing yellow, rubbery rain coats. You can feel cute and chic even in a storm with a jacket like this in your arsenal. You’ll even want to wear it on days when the sky’s totally free of clouds!

Not your style? Shop more from Free Assembly here and check out more outerwear at Walmart here!

