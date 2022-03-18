Reviewers Say the Ruching on This Dress Is Next-Level Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Online shopping can be tricky. If you’re not sure whether a tight-fitting dress or skirt will look flattering, our advice is to look for styles with ruching. When the ruching technique is incorporated within the fabric, the garment will likely be able to smooth out your figure and conceal any areas you might feel self-conscious about.

We’re always on the hunt for new ruched pieces, and just spotted this dress from No Boundaries. It immediately stole our attention! The ruching on this particular dress seriously stood out, and shoppers claim that it’s easily five-star status!

Get the No Boundaries Double Ruched Front Dress for just $13 at Walmart!

We could immediately tell just how flattering this dress will be for tons of body types. Anyone can benefit from the effects that ruching has, and this mini packs a major punch. The point where the gathering starts is right underneath the bust, which accentuates and highlights the chest area. This also sets up the way your figure will look while wearing this number!

The ruching then extends all the way to the hem, and it’s featured on both sides of the dress. It appears to be incredibly romantic, and gives off a vintage vibe. The rest of the dress is as streamlined as can be thanks to the short sleeves and T-shirt neckline, which makes the ruching that much more of the focal point.

You can pick up this dress in four different shades: Light baby blue, rosy pink, light taupe and black. Each of the hues features a different print that you can select depending on your personal style. If you’re looking for a retro aesthetic, the pink option has a groovy swirly print — and if you want to go for a more traditional springtime look, the black option comes in a classic floral print. You can’t go wrong with any of these options if you’re looking to build your wardrobe for the upcoming spring and summer months!

