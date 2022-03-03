Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bodycon dresses just hit different. We love the way they show off our curves and make Us look like a “baddie,” as the kids would say. But we usually have to whip out our Spanx before squeezing into a tight dress, especially when we’re feeling bloated. Most bodycon styles are not particularly forgiving, so we sometimes reach for shapewear underneath — that is, until we discovered the most flattering design on the market.

This ruched bodycon dress from Walmart is like magic. Featuring drawstrings on the side for an adjustable fit, this sleeveless mini is both slimming and sultry. Warning: If you rock this look on date night, jaws may drop. Made from a comfy cotton-blend material, this dress feels like a dream. Oh, and did we mention that it’s only $14? Brb, buying all the colors.

Get the JBEELATE Women’s Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress for just $14 (originally $40) at Walmart!

It doesn’t get much better than the JBEELATE Women’s Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress. Constructed from high-quality fabric, this soft dress is perfect for spring and summer. Plus, it’s on sale now for $63% off! Unclear why, but just go with it.

This bodycon dress comes in ten different colors — black, beige, blue, brown, grey, green, pink, red, yellow and white. Take this piece from day to night in a flash by switching out accessories. You can even customize your fit by adjusting the drawstrings to make the dress longer or shorter. And the ruching along the sides is a lifesaver! The gathered fabric creates a pleated effect that provides tummy control. No need for a flat stomach to rock this frock!

As much as we adore retail therapy, we know that we tend to grab our go-to pieces in a pinch. This bodycon dress is the closet staple you will find yourself reaching for again and again. You can wear this minidress to brunch with girlfriends, happy hour with co-workers, date night with your significant other or out on the town with your crew.

Add a pair of heeled sandals or over-the-knee boots for a night out, or dress this look down with a pair of white sneakers for a cute daytime ensemble. We suggest layering this dress with a jean jacket on top if you need extra warmth. And then just throw on a crossbody or shoulder bag, and you’re good to go! Stay comfy while looking fabulous in this ruched bodycon mini dress, on sale now at Walmart.

