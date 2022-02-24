Introducing the Perfect Spring Dress You Can Wear Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

February is almost over, which means that we’re inching closer and closer to the start of spring. No exaggeration: We’re supremely excited. It’s certainly been a long winter, and while it’s not quite over yet, we can already feel the warmer weather approaching.

The moment the weather app proclaims that temperatures are reaching past 60 degrees, what’s the first thing we’re throwing on? Dresses, of course! That said, we don’t want to shop for specific spring styles at the moment — we don’t want any frocks to collect dust in the closet for weeks. Luckily, a dress like this one from EXLURA is the ultimate example of a piece you can adjust for the colder weather now and seamlessly bring with you into the spring!

Get the EXLURA Women’s Puff Sleeve Square Neck Dress for prices starting at $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

Without question, this dress is a knockout. It’s both simple and bold at the same time, thanks to the right blend of dramatic details and clean lines. The obvious standout feature would have to be the puffy sleeves. Call Us trend-obsessed, but we adore the irreverent sleeve fad that’s happening in the design world. The garment also has a babydoll-style design with its empire waist and mini length, and the skirt flares out to create a flowy fit.

Additionally, the square neckline provides the bust with an incredibly flattering effect. It’s slightly revealing, but doesn’t go overboard — and to ensure that the fit in the chest is correct, there’s a smocked elastic panel in the back of the dress. There’s nothing better than fashion and function linking up!



Interested? You can score this dress in a variety of of sleek shades and floral prints. As for styling, we would combat the chill by teaming this dress with tights, boots and a leather jacket. But when the weather heats up, we’re ditching the tights and trading in the leather jacket for a lighter option to toast the season. Instantly iconic!

