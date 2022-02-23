These Butt-Lifting Leggings Have a Bewildering Number of Reviews on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trend alert! We love exploring and hopping on new fashion trends, but it’s not as simple as that. We see it, we like it, we want it, we…do a ton of research before we buy it. We make sure to check reviews, watch shoppers’ videos on social media, look into the details of the design and the fabric, etc. Some trends die out fast when shoppers realize they’re not actually worth it.

These leggings, however, have passed the test. Not only have they gone viral on TikTok, but they have a truly baffling number of rave reviews on Amazon. We definitely wondered if they were too good to be true, and we were so, so happy that they ended up being the real deal. They’re even on sale right now!

Get the AIMILIA Butt-Lifting Anti-Cellulite Leggings (originally $31) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking for a little extra tooch, these leggings might just be the best of the best. They’re specifically made with a butt-lfiting design, including expertly-placed seams and ruching in the center for that perfect “juicy peach” look. Try not to strain your neck when you can’t stop staring at your booty in the mirror!

These leggings are also made of a textured, squat-proof fabric with four-way stretch. They’re breathable and moisture-wicking as well. These leggings aren’t just about the look; they’re so ready for the gym too. They have a wide, high-rise waistband too, which is obviously super flattering, but we were happy to see shoppers noting that it also stays in place as they work out!

These leggings aren’t just available in one or two colors, by the way. They actually come in over 30 colors! A few of them even have pockets. Make sure to hover over each thumbnail to see which pairs are labeled “Pockets” in the front of their names. There are loads of solid shades to choose from, plus a few space dyes and a handful of colorful tie-dye options!

It’s a good thing these leggings come in so many variations, because once you try on your first pair, you may never want to go back to your old leggings again. The difference is that major. Grab a pair on sale today and see for yourself!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!