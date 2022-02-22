Find Out Why Shoppers Love This Sweater From Amazon’s The Drop Line

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we think about sweaters we like to wear on repeat, simpler styles are usually top of mind. Sure, we adore a bold pick every now and again that’s bound to make a statement — but what makes a sweater special isn’t necessarily the design. It could be the feel of the material, or even the sleeves and silhouette. Plus, more low-key knits are so much more versatile!

With that in mind, we’re ready to introduce one of our new favorite sweaters: this beauty from The Drop! It’s a lighter knit, which is ideal for the end of winter and start of spring — and it boasts a few dainty details that make it a multi-seasonal smash hit.

Get The Drop Women’s Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater for prices starting at $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater has a crewneck design that’s clean and straightforward. The knit material itself is ribbed, which instantly adds some extra stretch that appears more modern than a traditional smooth sweater. The hem and sleeves on this sweater are also longer than most, making it feel cozier — but our favorite detail is located in the back region. There’s a small slit which provides the material with more movement and creates a comfortable fit that shoppers are obsessed with!

At the moment, you can score this knit in an array of different colors, and we especially love the trendy neutral options. You can wear this sweater as a lounge look with the matching knit shorts, or team it with high-waisted jeans and a leather jacket for brunch. In fact, it will even pair perfectly with faux-leather leggings for a happy hour that trickles into late-night dancing. As far as staple sweaters go, this is a classic option that serves any fashion purpose. Amazon’s The Drop always comes through with the latest and greatest in easy fashion, and this is no exception!

