Peas in a Pod! We Found a Teddy Pea Coat Just Like Blake Lively’s — Only $51

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bundle up, because we have at least six more weeks of winter ahead of Us — that is, according to Punxsutawney Phil. But our go-to groundhog expert isn’t our only barometer of change. Celebs also predict trend forecasts with their seasonal street style. If one of our favorite stars ditches their winter wear, we’ll follow suit shortly afterwards.

Seems like that won’t be happening anytime soon. Power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted out in New York City a few weeks ago in matching navy layers. The Gossip Girl alum looked oh-so-cozy in an oversized teddy pea coat. And just like her friendship with Taylor Swift, we immediately coveted that coat. Since Lively’s look is out of our budget, we tracked down an affordable alternative from Amazon for only $51. Sisterhood of the traveling pea coat!

Get the Angashion Women’s Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Open Front Long Cardigan Coat for just $51 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Angashion Women’s Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Open Front Long Cardigan Coat is an absolute closet staple. If you don’t own a teddy coat already, it’s time to join the club. This fuzzy coat is unbelievably cozy and surprisingly chic! The knee-length cut hits just at the right place, and the open-front design is breathable and effortless. Made from a cotton-blend, this pea coat is super soft and warm. Plus, this teddy coat comes in 22 different colors for ample variety.

Get the Angashion Women’s Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Open Front Long Cardigan Coat for just $51 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Countless reviews commented that this coat is super soft. “This coat is so so soft,” said one shopper. “It feels like the most amazing fleece blanket ever.” Another customer called this coat a hidden gem, adding, “It’s so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!!” Soft and sophisticated? Win-win! “Soft, fluffy and super cute,” one review reported. “This is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made! This thing is so fluffy and soft and extremely warm!!”

You’ll reach for this cardigan coat over and over again in the fall and winter. But even when spring has sprung, we’ll still need some warm outerwear to transition into the new season. Even though this teddy coat is insulated, it won’t weigh you down. Throw it on with a sweat set and sneakers or a sweater with leggings and UGGs. This coat will instantly elevate your ensemble.

See It! Get the Angashion Women’s Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Open Front Long Cardigan Coat for just $51 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Angashion here and explore more coats here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!