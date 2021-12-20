This Faux-Leather Trench Is the Ultimate Statement Coat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking to create a dynamic street-style look in the winter, it’s all about the coat! Statement jackets are the easiest — and most practical — way to show off your flair for fashion in the cold. In fact, the coat you reach for before leaving the house is the most important part of the ensemble!

For instance, you could be wearing joggers, sweats and a baggy crewneck, but with the addition of a fabulous piece like this faux-leather trench from The Drop, the outfit is instantly elevated. The second this trench popped up on Amazon, we knew it would find a way into our carts ASAP.

Get The Drop Women’s @lisadnyc Faux Leather Long Trench Coat for prices starting at $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

As much as we adore a classic khaki trench, this twist on the style is undeniably chic. Its basic design stays true to tradition, but the faux-leather material makes it infinitely more eye-catching and bold.

The coat does offer a variety of modern touches that keep it trendy, starting with the sleeves. Instead of being more fitted, the sleeves are wider and a bit exaggerated. They’re also similar to bell sleeves, which have dominated our favorite blouses and sweaters lately. It’s a dainty detail we’re completely infatuated with!

Shoppers say that the quality of the faux leather used here is amazing and much more affordable than similar styles. They also recommend going down a size because it can run a tad large — but if you want to have more room to wear it over thicker sweaters, you can stick to your standard order!

It comes in black and a light grey shade, both of which deserve anyone’s attention. You can’t go wrong with either, but our pick would be the black version! It totally reminds Us of the fashion from The Matrix, which is about to be back en vogue thanks to the reboot arriving in theaters. Obsessed!

