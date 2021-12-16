Treat Yourself to These Trendy Lug Sole Boots on Sale at Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

You’ve done all of your holiday shopping, and we have no doubt that it was an exhausting process. That’s why we think this is the perfect opportunity to get a little something for you! And luckily for Us, Zappos is encouraging doing some shopping for yourself with their Treat Yourself Sale!

You can find so many chic shoes and more that are newly marked-down, but our top pick would definitely be this pair of boots from Sam Edelman. They’re currently available for under $100 right now, and the timing couldn’t be better — they’re a sure-fire staple for the wintertime!

Get the Sam Edelman Daelyn Waterproof Boot (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for $99 at Zappos!

These boots feature one of our favorite new trends — the lug sole. This pair of shoes executes this style in an exaggerated fashion for a chunkier look we love. The platform heel actually measures two inches tall, so you also get some effortlessly added height when you wear these shoes!

The shoes are made from genuine leather and have two elastic panels on the sides so that you can slip them on and off with ease. The thick sole and materials the boots are made from are both waterproof, so if you’re dealing with rain or snow, your feet will stay nice and dry.

Get the Sam Edelman Daelyn Waterproof Boot (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for $99 at Zappos!

You can pick up these boots in four different colors — black, off-white, light grey and a medium brown. All of these colors are incredibly versatile, and you can rock them with everything from leggings to dresses! We love that these boots have some edge to them, but they’re also sleek and sophisticated at the same time.

Now that they’re on sale, there’s even more reason to snag these boots for yourself. We can already tell they will see Us through winter weather in style. Plus, you can keep them in your wardrobe in the spring or even the summer when the weather is warmer! It’s time to reward yourself for nailing this past year and handling the holiday season — and we can’t think of a better way to do that than by adding these boots to your collection!

See it: Get the Sam Edelman Daelyn Waterproof Boot (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for $99 at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Sam Edelman and shop all of the women’s boots and booties available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!