These Puffer Boots Are Actually Making Us Excited for Snowfall

Everyone has a particular season when they simply thrive. Right now, we’re about to enter the thick of winter, which is incredibly exciting for any fashionistas who love the cold. But if you don’t, you might be dreading this countdown as we get closer and closer to chillier temps.

Not everyone is a winter person, but you may become one when you have boots that are as amazing as this pair from P448! They’re designed in the trendy “puffer” moon boot aesthetic, and are ideal for snowy days. We might actually be excited for the snowfall once these boots are in our closets! Want to know more? We have the scoop on what makes these beloved by so many shoppers!

For starters, these boots come from a brand that celebrities have been flaunting for the past couple of years. P448 shoes have popped up on the most popular starlets, from Jennifer Lawrence to Addison Rae. This Italian footwear brand has made such a splash thanks to their larger-than-life, eccentric styles — with these winter boots being no exception!

We were drawn to these boots because of how bold they are. The silver metallic exterior is incredibly sleek, and we adore that they’re essentially a puffer coat for your feet. They offer a quilted design that’s super plush and comfy, and they’re lined with a soft faux fur to keep your toes extra warm in the coldest of weather conditions. The exterior is also water-resistant, which is crucial for the snow!

If you’re not the biggest fan of the harsh winter chill, these boots might seriously change your mind. They’re the ultimate way to keep your feet looking stylish while still being protected against the cold. Not sure how to style such eye-catching footwear? We would team them with a pair of black leggings and an oversized puffer coat to complete the ensemble! This silver metallic hue essentially goes with everything, so you can’t go wrong with whatever bottoms you want to slip on. Dare we say that these boots will even complement a sweater dress? The outfit possibilities are limitless, and we can’t wait to see what you come up with!

See it: Get the P448 Labyhi winter boots (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for $130 at Zappos!

