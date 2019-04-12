Fancy footwork! If you’re a fan of Golden Goose, listen up: Hollywood’s most stylish stars are stepping out in a new fun and fabulous sneaker brand that’s roughly half the price of GG. We first noticed kicks by P448 on If Beale Street Could Talk’s breakout star KiKi Layne at a special screening of the Oscar-nominated film on November 26. Then she wore them again on December 2 at a SAG AFTRA screening of the drama. When the 27-year-old actress hit the red carpet for a screening of Native Son wearing the brand again (specifically the A8 QUEEN style), we knew they were going to be a huge addition to the trainers trend, which even includes a collection of bridal sneakers!

And it’s not just Layne (and now Us!) who’s obsessed with the brand. Jennifer Lawrence was spotted wearing P448 while out and about in New York City on March 11. And Dumbo actress Nico Parker (who just happens to be the nearly identical daughter of Westworld star Thandie Newton) wore a metallic style in a behind-the-scenes pic on her stylist Jason Bolden’s Instagram account. Mary Elizabeth Winstead (of Fargo fame) was seen in a pair of P448 E8JOHNs in a snap that her stylist Penny Lovell posted to her Instagram on March 22. That style must be popular, because Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez was recently seen in an InstaStory on her Instagram account wearing it in python and platinum.

So what makes these sneakers so special? Created by a team of Italian designers including Andrea Curti, Marco Samore and Jacopo Barbieri, the eclectic styles draw inspo from “the culture of Italian streetwear.” A combination of materials and textures like metallic copper and platinum, snakeskin, suede and pony hair give the looks a cool, vintage vibe that foster creative expression.

The best part: If celebs are rocking these babies on the red carpet, surely we can wear ours for any big night out. With prices averaging around $300, we just might trade our Azzedine Alaia sky-high stilettos for chic comfort!

