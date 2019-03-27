Exclusive

How Jennifer Lawrence Finally Found Love With Cooke Maroney

By

It seems Jennifer Lawrence has found The One! The Hunger Games star, 28, and her fiancé, Cooke Maroney, “definitely appear to be in it for the long haul,” a source close to Lawrence says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The couple, who were introduced by the actress’ longtime friend Laura Simpson, started dating in the spring of 2018. Within months, they were vacationing together in Paris and Rome. And in February, the art gallery director, 34, proposed to Lawrence with a stunning diamond ring.

The Oscar winner previously dated Nicholas Hoult from 2011 to 2014, Chris Martin in 2015 and her Mother! director Darren Aronofsky from 2016 to 2017.

