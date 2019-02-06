One of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelorettes is officially off the market! Following a string of high-profile romances, Jennifer Lawrence settled down with art gallery director Cooke Maroney in February 2019.

A rep for the Silver Linings Playbook star confirmed to Us Weekly that Lawrence and Maroney were engaged after the two were spotted out in New York City seemingly celebrating something important — with the actress sporting a large diamond ring.

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in June 2018 after the Joy actress was introduced to the art dealer by her best friend Laura Simpson. Following news of their romance, the two continued to step out together in New York City and Paris on multiple occasions.

The month prior to their engagement, a source told Us Weekly the pair were “very serious” and had moved in together. “They definitely appear to be in it for the long haul,” the insider added at the time. “Cooke plays very coy when speaking about her to his friends and colleagues. He is clearly smitten about her.”

Though she said yes to a proposal from Maroney, Lawrence had previously been linked to many of Hollywood’s hottest hunks. The Kentucky native dated Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, and was also linked to X-Men costar Nicholas Hoult.

