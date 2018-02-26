Down to the nitty-gritty! The always outspoken Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her ex boyfriend Darren Aronofsky — and addressed those Chris Pratt affair rumors — during a podcast interview with comedian Marc Maron on Monday, February 26.

The 27-year-old actress detailed her first encounter with the 49-year-old filmmaker, who she met while he was casting the movie, Mother. “He flew in, pitched me, left,” she told Maron. “The whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, ‘He’s hot.'”

She continued: “I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door and when the door shut I went, ‘Pippy, that’s called sexual tension.’ He played hard to get for like nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me.”

Though the former couple — who split in October 2017 after dating for a year — aren’t back together, Lawrence told Maron that the feelings are still there. “I still love him very much,” she said.

And the Hunger Games actress may be the most cordial ex-girlfriend in town. “I’m friends with all my exes, actually. For the most part, yeah,” she said during the podcast. “I have a theory. I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend.”

Regardless of the outcome of her past relationships, Lawrence reveals that “her heart breaks,” but she isn’t left a sobbing mess after a split. “Every time I go through a breakup, it’s not like my heart isn’t broken,” she said. “They just never did anything to like, devastate me. They were just good people. Maybe that’s also the secret. I’m attracted to good people.”

Meanwhile, the Kentucky native also took the opportunity to address the 2016 rumors that she and Chris Pratt had a relationship behind his then-wife Anna Faris‘ back.

“I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers. That’s a good one” she said, when asked about the strangest gossip she’s heard about herself.

She added: “I mean, they got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like, [shouting] ‘Jennifer Lawrence!’ And I was like, ‘What the … what, I’m in Montreal two years later.’

As previously reported, Pratt and Faris announced their separation in a joint statement in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The two share one son together, 5-year-old Jack.

