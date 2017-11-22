Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have split after one year of dating, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

According to Entertainment Tonight, which was first to report the news, the former couple quietly and amicably called it quits in October. They remain friends, and even sat together at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 11 after their breakup.

The Hunger Games actress, 27, and the Black Swan director, 48, first met on the set of his psychological horror film Mother!, in which she starred. They sparked dating rumors in September 2016, and went public with their romance two months later when they were spotted kissing in New York City. “They get along really well,” a source told Us at the time.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple this September at a photo call for Mother! at the Venice Film Festival. That same month, they gushed over each other in an interview with Vogue.

“We had energy. I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me,” Lawrence told the magazine of her early interactions with the filmmaker on set. “For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human. I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.”

The Oscar winner previously dated her X-Men costar Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Aronofsky was previously engaged to Rachel Weisz, with whom he shares 11-year-old son Henry.

