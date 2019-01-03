Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Are Getting ‘Very Serious’

For Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, the odds are in their favor! “Things between them are very serious,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the actress, 28, and the art gallerist, 33, have already moved in together. “They definitely appear to be in it for the long haul.”

Us first reported in June that the pair had been seeing each other for a few weeks. “Cooke plays very coy when speaking about her to his friends and colleagues,” a source told Us at the time. “He is clearly smitten about her.”

Watch the video above for more on Lawrence and Maroney’s romance. And for even more on the pair, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

