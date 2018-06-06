Does J. Law have a new man in the life? Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly started dating a New York art gallerist named Cooke Maroney.

Page Six TV reports that the 27-year-old Oscar winner was introduced to Maroney by her best friend, Laura Simpson, and the pair have been seeing each other for “a few weeks.”

News of Lawrence’s reported relationship comes a week after she reunited with ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky at the BAM Gala on May 30. The Red Sparrow star was on hand at the New York City event to present the director with an award calling him her “very good friend” when she introduced him to the crowd, according to E! News.

Lawrence and Aronofsky met while he was casting the movie Mother! – which she starred in— in 2016, and dated for a year before calling it quits in October 2017. The X-Men Apocalypse actress opened up about meeting the 49-year-old director during a podcast interview with comedian Marc Maron in February.

“He flew in, pitched me, left. The whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, ‘He’s hot,’” she explained. “I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door, and when the door shut I went, ‘Pippy, that’s called sexual tension.’ He played hard to get for, like, nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me.”

Lawrence previously dated Nicholas Holt from 2011 to 2014, and was also linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2015. She told Maron in February that she is friends with all of her exes.

“I have a theory. I think it’s because I’m blunt,” Lawrence said. “I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful … Every time I go through a breakup, it’s not like my heart isn’t broken. They just never did anything to like, devastate me. They were just good people.”

