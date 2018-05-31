Joy! Jennifer Lawrence reunited with ex Darren Aronofsky at the BAM Gala on Wednesday, May 30. Even more, the Oscar winner presented him with an award.

“I’m thrilled to be here tonight to present this honor to my very good friend, Darren Aronofsky,” Lawrence, 27, reportedly told the crowd.

The pair also posed for photos at the event. Lawrence wore a white satin corset dress while the director rocked a navy suit.

Lawrence and Aronofsky, 49, first met after she was cast in his 2017 drama Mother!. After traveling together to promote the film, they ultimately called it quits in October 2017 after one year of dating.

“He flew in, pitched me, left. whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, ‘He’s hot,’” Lawrence recalled during a podcast interview with comedian Marc Maron in February. “I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door and when the door shut I went, ‘Pippy, that’s called sexual tension.’ He played hard to get for like nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me.”

At the time, she noted that she still loved him “very much” and that she’s friendly with all her exes. “I have a theory. I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt,” she explained. “Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend.”

Lawrence and Hoult, 28, dated on and off from 2011 to 2014. He recently welcomed his first child with model girlfriend Bryana Holly.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!