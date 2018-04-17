Nicholas Hoult Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Bryana Holly: Report

Plot twist! Nicholas Hoult has reportedly welcomed a child with his girlfriend, Bryana Holly.

A source told People on Tuesday, April 17, that the couple “have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited.”

It was first reported back in March 2017 that the 28-year-old X-Men star and the 24-year-old model were dating. It’s unclear when their child was born. Holly has a large social media following, but refrains from sharing personal pics or photos with Hoult. The Playboy model was previously linked to Brody Jenner.

Hoult, meanwhile, previously dated Jennifer Lawrence after the actors met in 2011 on the set of X-Men: First Class. The duo called it quits in January 2013 after two years of dating but rekindled their relationship in July 2013. They broke up for good in August 2014.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that their “difficult schedules” were to blame for the split.

“They just weren’t together a lot, her life is a whirlwind. They have gotten back together before, it just got to be too hard for now,” the insider explained.

The notoriously private actor opened up about his relationship with Holly to Mr. Porter’s The Journal in November 2017.

When the publication asked if Holly had a “drawer in his bedroom,” Hoult responded, “I don’t feel as though I’m that possessive over things like that. She can put her stuff wherever she likes.”

He added: “My dad was an air pilot so he was flying a lot, and I grew up with my two sisters and my mum so I was used to ‘girl things’ being around and a ‘girl environment’ in the household.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Hoult’s rep for comment.

