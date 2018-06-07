New beau alert! Jennifer Lawrence reportedly started dating Cooke Maroney, a New York-based art gallerist, recently.

Although the twosome have yet to confirm their romance, Page Six TV reports that they have been seeing each other for “a few weeks.”

Before meeting Maroney, Lawrence, 27, dated her Mother! director Darren Aronofsky from November 2016 to October 2017. The duo reunited in May at the BAM Gala, where Lawrence called Aronofsky her “very good friend,” according to E! News.

Scroll down to find out more about the Oscar winner’s new flame!

’1. He’s a high-profile gallerist

Maroney serves as the director of New York’s Gladstone gallery, which represents many A-list clients including Lena Dunham’s father, Carroll Dunham, Anish Kapoor, Ricahrd Prince and Bjork’s ex-boyfriend, Matthew Barney, according to The Cut.

2. He met Lawrence through a mutual friend

According to Page Six, the Red Sparrow actress’ best friend, Laura Simpson, introduced her to Maroney. “[Jennifer and Cooke] have been very private and careful not to be sean together,” an insider told the news site.

3. He’s in the New York City social scene

Out and about! Maroney has been spotted at many “high-end art openings” in the city per Page Six, and he frequently hangs in the Hamptons.

4. He attended New York University

Maloney reportedly went to high school in Middlebury, Vermont, and then continued his higher education at New York University where he studied art history.

5. He’s super passionate about art

Pride and joy! In a February 2015 interview with Artsy, Maroney expressed his enthusiasm for his profession. “In the art world, the way information is shared is rapidly changing,” he said at the time. “A growing group of internet-savvy collectors are searching for art online with galleries eager to provide it.”

